Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and has 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 334.78% and its average price target is $16.

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 43.4% respectively. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.