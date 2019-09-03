Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 33.33% and its consensus price target is $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.