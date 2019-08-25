Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.22 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta and it is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -29.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 71.4% respectively. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.