Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13 and 13 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Rafael Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.