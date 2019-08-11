Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Contrasting side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 106.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.