Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novo Nordisk A/S and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 154.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.