Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparison side by side

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novo Nordisk A/S and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 79.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.