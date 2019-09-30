Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novo Nordisk A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,660,490,614.48% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$400 is Novo Nordisk A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 674.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 80.3%. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.