Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Contrasting side by side

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.07 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novo Nordisk A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 88.97% and its consensus target price is $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 65% respectively. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.