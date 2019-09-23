Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 655.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $400.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 14.8%. 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.