Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 655.72% upside potential and a consensus target price of $400. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 274.53%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.