Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.38 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 122.65% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 84.7% respectively. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.