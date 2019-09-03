Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novo Nordisk A/S and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.