Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Contrasting side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.04 1.69B 2.37 20.21 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novo Nordisk A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,281,553,398.06% 78.3% 36% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 44,560,185.19% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Novo Nordisk A/S is $400, with potential upside of 666.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 11 of the 12 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.