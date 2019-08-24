Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novo Nordisk A/S and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.