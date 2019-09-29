Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.71 59.66M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 287,241,213.29% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Coherus BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 674.74% upside potential and an average target price of $400. Competitively the average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 64.40% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Novo Nordisk A/S seems more appealing than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.