Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Since Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 125.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 37.8%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.