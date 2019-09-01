Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparison side by side

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 471.10 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novo Nordisk A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta means Novo Nordisk A/S’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average target price is $110.4, while its potential upside is 43.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.