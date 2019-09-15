Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Novo Nordisk A/S and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus price target of $400, and a 708.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 67.7%. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.