Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 5.07M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,486,468,108.26% 133.4% -31.8% Verona Pharma plc 114,217,486.31% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.