Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.49 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Theravance Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 164.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 42.86% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.