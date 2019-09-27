Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Since Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,489,709,690.61% 133.4% -31.8% Synlogic Inc. 473,700,212.83% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Synlogic Inc. has beta of 2.36 which is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -9.09% and its consensus price target is $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 82.8%. Insiders held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.