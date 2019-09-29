Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,486,468,108.26% 133.4% -31.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,371,801,304.57% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 2,508.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.