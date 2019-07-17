Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.19 beta means Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Savara Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.