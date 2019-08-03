Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 359 4.84 N/A 20.54 14.84

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.12 beta indicates that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 39.30% and its average target price is $425.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.