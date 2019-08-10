Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.