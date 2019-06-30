Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 17.35% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.