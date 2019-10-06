Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

We will be comparing the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.95 33.92M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,556,304,787.59% 133.4% -31.8% NantKwest Inc. 2,705,159,901.11% -52.7% -43.1%

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 8.5% respectively. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.