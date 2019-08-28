Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.60 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.12. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.