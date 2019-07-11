Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.77 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,160.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 16.2%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 42.86% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.