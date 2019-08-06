Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 22.4%. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.