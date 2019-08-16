Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Chiasma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $12.67, which is potential 153.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.