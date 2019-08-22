Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.68 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 9.15 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.12 beta means Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 112.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $115.71, with potential upside of 47.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.