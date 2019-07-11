Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average target price and a 73.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 52.3% respectively. 0.2% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.