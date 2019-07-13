Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.31 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.