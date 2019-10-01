Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,569,427,444.58% 133.4% -31.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 837,063,804.54% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 21.4%. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.