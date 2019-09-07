Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We will be comparing the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.02 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 55.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.