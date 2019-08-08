Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility & Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 112.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 20.4%. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.