Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 48.77 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 46.35% respectively. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.