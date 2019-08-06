Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.04 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Orgenesis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.