Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 5.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.