Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.