Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.63 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 5.1%. About 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.