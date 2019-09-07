Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 72.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 7.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.