Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Contrasting side by side

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.31 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Mesoblast Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 2.6%. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.