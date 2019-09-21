Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 112.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 25.8%. 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.