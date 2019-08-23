Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Since Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $22.75, which is potential 167.96% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 79.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.