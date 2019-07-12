Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.76 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 33 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 82.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.