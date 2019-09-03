Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.12. In other hand, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.