Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 51.98 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.17 consensus price target and a 29.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 57.6%. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.